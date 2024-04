WESTPORT, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Choyce Peterson has negotiated the sale of a 32,000-square-foot industrial building in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Westport. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 315 Post Road W rises three stories and was constructed in 1978. Scott Peterson and Charlene O’Connell represented the seller, a local family partnership, in the transaction. The buyer was an affiliate of Stamford-based investment firm American Bailey Corp.