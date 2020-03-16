Chozick Brokers $12M Sale of Apartment Community in Bloomfield, Connecticut
BLOOMFIELD, CONN. — Chozick Realty has brokered the $12 million sale of Wedgewood apartments, a 112-unit apartment community in Bloomfield, a northern suburb of Hartford. The community was constructed in the 1960s and features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The seller was a local family office. The buyer was a regional investor that targets garden-style apartments. Both parties involved in the transaction requested anonymity.
