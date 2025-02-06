Chozick Realty Arranges $11.1M Sale of Shopping Center in Southbridge, Massachusetts

SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Chozick Realty has arranged the $11.1 million sale of Southbridge Fair, a 113,500-square-foot shopping center located along the Massachusetts-Connecticut border. Big Y World Class Market anchors the center, which was originally built on 13 acres in 1972 and renovated in 1996. The center was fully leased at the time of sale, and other tenants include Advance Auto Parts, Aubuchon Hardware, McDonald’s, Family Dollar and Great Clips. Tom Boyle of Chozick Realty represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.