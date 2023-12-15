Chozick Realty Arranges $11M Sale of Retail Center in Rocky Hill, Connecticut

ROCKY HILL, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Chozick Realty has arranged the $11 million sale of Hillview Plaza, a 33,799-square-foot retail center located in Rocky Hill, roughly 10 miles south of Hartford. Tenants at the property, which was built in 1990 and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale, include Webster Bank, Salute Restaurant and Dunkin’. Tom Boyle and Jordan Pinto of Chozick Realty represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.