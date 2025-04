WEST HARTFORD, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Chozick Realty has arranged the $6.3 million sale of a 38-unit apartment building in West Hartford. The building at 415 Prospect St. houses 16 one-bedroom units and 22 two-bedroom units. Rick Chozick of Chozick Realty represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The new ownership plans to implement capital improvements.