Chozick Realty Arranges $9.2M Sale of Two Multifamily Assets in Western Massachusetts

AGAWAM AND WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — Connecticut-based brokerage firm Chozick Realty has arranged the $9.2 million sale of Elizabeth Manor and Imperial Apartments, two multifamily assets totaling 115 units in Western Massachusetts. Elizabeth Manor is a 40-unit property in Agawam that was built in 1966, and Imperial is a 75-unit complex that was built in 1970. Tom Boyle and Steve Pappas of Chozick Realty represented the seller, Dow Management LLC, and procured the New York-based buyer in the transaction.

