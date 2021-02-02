REBusinessOnline

Chozick Realty Brokers $43.4M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Bristol, Connecticut

BRISTOL, CONN. — Connecticut-based Chozick Realty has brokered the $43.4 million sale of a 12-building, 496-unit multifamily portfolio in Bristol. The properties were built in the 1960s and 1970s and range in size from 12 to 60 units. Steve Pappas of Chozick Realty represented the seller, Harvest Properties, in the transaction. Pappas also procured a New York-based owner-operator, which will implement a value-add program, as the buyer.

