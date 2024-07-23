Chozick Realty Negotiates $12.9M Sale of Hartford Apartment Portfolio

HARTFORD, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Chozick Realty has negotiated the $12.9 million sale of a portfolio of eight apartment buildings totaling 176 units in Hartford. About half the units in the buildings, which are located near the campus of Aetna Insurance in the downtown area, were recently renovated. Steve Pappas and Jordan Pinto of Chozick Realty represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which are regional investment firms that requested anonymity, in the transaction.