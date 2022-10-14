Chozick Realty Negotiates $13M Sale of Multifamily Property in Suffield, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

SUFFIELD, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Chozick Realty has negotiated the $13 million sale of Suffield West, an 84-unit multifamily property located in Hartford County. The property was built on 10 acres in 1968. Tess Cullen and Jordan Pinto of Chozick Realty represented the seller, an entity doing business as Suffield West Apartments LLC, in the transaction, and procured the undisclosed buyer.