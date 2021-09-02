REBusinessOnline

Chozick Realty Negotiates $29M Sale of Apartment Community in Avon, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

AVON, CONN. — Connecticut-based brokerage firm Chozick Realty has negotiated the $29 million sale of Avon Mill Apartments, a 186-unit multifamily community located on the western outskirts of Hartford. Built in 1978, the property sits on a 46.6-acre site that is fully approved for the development of an additional 250 apartments. Rick Chozick and David Chozick of Chozick Realty represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. In addition to constructing new residences, the new ownership will implement a value-add program to the existing units.

2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews