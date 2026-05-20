Chozick Realty Negotiates $3.2M Sale of Hartford Apartment Building

HARTFORD, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Chozick Realty has negotiated the $3.2 million sale of 16 Groton Street, a 35-unit apartment building located in Hartford’s South End neighborhood. According to Apartments.com, the building was originally constructed in 1920 and houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building also recently underwent capital improvements to unit interiors and select common areas. Steve Pappas and Tess Cullen of Chozick Realty represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.