Chozick Realty Negotiates $30M Sale of Multifamily Property in Griswold, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

GRISWOLD, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Chozick Realty has negotiated the $30 million sale of Pleasant View Estates, a 102-unit, newly built multifamily property in Griswold, located near the Connecticut-Rhode Island border. The unit mix consists of two-bedroom apartments with an average size of 1,036 square feet and three-bedroom townhouses that range in size from 1,363 to 1,693 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, game room, playground and walking/biking trails. Rick Chozick of Chozick Realty brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

