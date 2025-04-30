Chozick Realty Negotiates $4.1M Sale of Webb Manor Apartments in Hartford

HARTFORD, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Chozick Realty has negotiated the $4.1 million sale of Webb Manor Apartments, a 43-unit multifamily complex in Hartford. Constructed in 1951 and recently renovated, Webb Manor offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Recent capital improvements include a new elevator, a fully repaved parking lot and comprehensive upgrades of unit interiors. Steve Pappas and Tess Cullen of Chozick Realty brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.