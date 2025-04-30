Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheast

Chozick Realty Negotiates $4.1M Sale of Webb Manor Apartments in Hartford

by Taylor Williams

HARTFORD, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Chozick Realty has negotiated the $4.1 million sale of Webb Manor Apartments, a 43-unit multifamily complex in Hartford. Constructed in 1951 and recently renovated, Webb Manor offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Recent capital improvements include a new elevator, a fully repaved parking lot and comprehensive upgrades of unit interiors. Steve Pappas and Tess Cullen of Chozick Realty brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

You may also like

MG Developer Obtains $105M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Halpern Enterprises Acquires 166,035 SF Shopping Center in...

Pinnacle Opens 215-Unit Affordable Housing Community in South...

Easterly Government Properties Purchases 289,873 SF Civic Office...

ATLAS Capital Sells Infill Parcel to City of...

IPA Negotiates $25.5M Sale of 208-Unit Monte Vista...

Voit Real Estate Services Brokers $13.2M Sale of...

Colliers Negotiates $8.3M Sale of Industrial Property in...

SRS Brokers $14.1M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Portfolio...