Chozick Realty Negotiates $5M Sale of Commercial Portfolio in Vernon, Connecticut

VERNON, CONN. — Chozick Realty Inc. has negotiated the $5 million sale of a portfolio of commercial properties in Vernon, a northeastern suburb of Hartford. The portfolio included the 65-unit Westar Apartments, an 8,600-square-foot warehouse, a 2,400-square-foot office building, a 1,700-square-foot retail property and an eight-unit apartment building. Tom Boyle of Chozick Realty represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Boyle also procured the buyer, a regional multifamily investor.