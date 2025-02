GREAT BARRINGTON, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Chozick Realty has negotiated the $7.9 million sale of Beechtree Commons, a 66-unit apartment complex in Great Barrington, located near the Massachusetts-New York border. The property was built on 4.5 acres in 1972 and houses one- and two-bedroom units. Tom Boyle of Chozick represented the seller, a family office, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, a regional owner-operator. Both parties requested anonymity.