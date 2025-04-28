Monday, April 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheast

Chozick Realty Negotiates $8.5M Sale of Apartment Building in Meriden, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

MERIDEN, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Chozick Realty has negotiated the $8.5 million sale of a 71-unit apartment building in Meriden, located roughly midway between Hartford and New Haven. The building at 32 Cook Ave. houses 10 studios, 27 one-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom residences and four three-bedroom apartments. Unit interiors and building systems at the property, which was fully occupied at the time of sale, have also been upgraded in recent years. Steve Pappas of Chozick Realty represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

You may also like

29th Street Capital, Willton Investment Acquire 311-Unit Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Office,...

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers Signs 28,552 SF Office Lease...

Atlanta Property Group Buys 173,000 SF Distribution Center...

Berkadia Provides $18.4M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Community...

Dwight Mortgage Provides $48M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Brokers Sale of...

Avison Young Negotiates $2.2M Sale of Retail Property...

Affinius Capital Provides $73.4M Construction Loan for Multifamily...