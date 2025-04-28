Chozick Realty Negotiates $8.5M Sale of Apartment Building in Meriden, Connecticut

MERIDEN, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Chozick Realty has negotiated the $8.5 million sale of a 71-unit apartment building in Meriden, located roughly midway between Hartford and New Haven. The building at 32 Cook Ave. houses 10 studios, 27 one-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom residences and four three-bedroom apartments. Unit interiors and building systems at the property, which was fully occupied at the time of sale, have also been upgraded in recent years. Steve Pappas of Chozick Realty represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.