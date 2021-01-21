REBusinessOnline

Chozick Realty Negotiates Sale of 139-Unit Apartment Building in Hartford

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

HARTFORD, PA. — Locally based brokerage firm Chozick Realty has negotiated the $9.6 million sale of Lafayette Arms Apartments, a 139-unit multifamily building in Hartford. Built in 1968, the four-story building predominantly features one-bedroom units. Tom Boyle of Chozick Realty marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Lafayette Arms LLC, and procured the buyer, a regional investment firm.

