Friday, August 9, 2024
Alta-North-Central-Phoenix-AZ.jpg
Alta North Central in Phoenix features 229 apartments, a social lounge, athletic center and a swimming pool and spa area.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Christiansen Ventures Acquires 229-Unit Alta North Central Multifamily Community in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Christiansen Ventures LLC has purchased Alta North Central, an apartment community located in North Central Phoenix. An institutional fund manager sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2020, Alta North Central features 229 apartments with quartz countertops, custom tile backsplashes, designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a social lounge with a grand piano, epicurean demonstration kitchen, billiards table, multiple TV seating areas and a private resident bar. Additional on-site amenities include an athletic center with spin and yoga rooms and a swimming pool and spa area with fire features and in-water seating.

Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Troy Tegeler and CJ Connolly, along with the CBRE Debt & Structured Finance team, arranged financing for the buyer.

