Christiansen Ventures Acquires Broadstone Uptown PHX Multifamily Property in Phoenix for $87M

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Christiansen Ventures LLC has purchased Broadstone Uptown PHX, an apartment community in Phoenix, from Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Alliance Residential Co. for $87 million. Austin Groen, Matt Pesch, Asher Gunter and Sean Cunningham of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Troy Tegeler and CJ Connolly of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team arranged financing for the buyer.

Completed by Alliance Residential in 2024, Broadstone Uptown PHX offers 280 apartments with nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops in the kitchen and baths, wood-style flooring, full-size washers/dryers, stainless steel kitchen appliances, five-burner gas cooktops and keyless entry.

Community amenities include a swimming pool and spa area with private cabanas and a pool house featuring a community kitchen and billiards table; a resident clubhouse with a cafe with lounge seating, a complimentary coffee bar and a leasing office; and a 24-hour fitness center with weight training and cardio machines. Additional amenities include an outdoor ramada with 360-degree mister, ping-pong, fire pits, yard games, barbecue grills, a dog park, electric charging stations and parcel package lockers.