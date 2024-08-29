Christie’s Extends 400,000 SF Office Lease at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Christie’s has extended its 400,000-square-foot office lease at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan for another 25 years. The art auctioning and appraisal company has been a tenant at the 100-year-old complex since 1997, and its footprint has comprised salerooms, public galleries, warehouses and office space. Mary Ann Tighe, Ramneek Rikhy, Cara Chayet and Courtney Hughson of CBRE, along with Jen Yashar and Danielle Frank of Fried Frank, represented Christie’s in the lease negotiations. EB Kelly represented the landlord, Tishman Speyer, on an internal basis.