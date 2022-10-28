Christmas Tree Shops Signs 38,000 SF Retail Lease in Bohemia, New York

BOHEMIA, N.Y. — Christmas Tree Shops, a year-round provider of seasonal housewares and décor, has signed a 38,000-square-foot, long-term lease at Sayville Plaza, located in the Long Island community of Bohemia. Ken Breslin of Breslin Realty represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Delavale, also with Breslin, represented the undisclosed landlord.