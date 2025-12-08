Christopher Todd Capital Acquires 193-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Metro Phoenix

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Christopher Todd Capital has acquired Yardly Paradisi, a 193-unit build-to-rent (BTR) property in Surprise, from Taylor Morrison. Northmarq arranged the sale as well as $32.8 million in acquisition financing. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Taylor Morrison is a for-sale homebuilder that also develops and acquires newly constructed for-rent housing communities under its Yardly brand. The buyer is a BTR operator known for its Christopher Todd Communities brand.

Northmarq’s Phoenix-based team, led by Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson and Logan Baca, represented the seller in the transaction, while Brandon Harrington, Bryan Mummaw, Bryan Liu, Christopher Gitibin and Tyler Woodard arranged the acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Yardly Paradisi will be rebranded under the Christopher Todd Communities umbrella as Christopher Todd Communities Paradisi.