The-Cottage-Green-Conroe
Willow Bridge has been selected as the property manager at The Cottage Green, a 314-unit build-to-rent community in Conroe.
AcquisitionsBuild-to-RentSingle-Family RentalTexas

Christopher Todd Capital Acquires 314-Unit Build-to-Rent Property in Conroe, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CONROE, TEXAS — A subsidiary of Arizona-based Christopher Todd Capital has acquired The Cottage Green, a 314-unit build-to-rent residential property in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The site spans 40 acres, and the development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom single-story homes and two-bedroom townhomes in a variety of styles, such as bungalows, cottages and lofts. Amenities include a lakeside beach club with grilling stations, a pool with tanning ledge, fitness center, clubhouse, conference room, electric car charging stations, dog park and an event lawn. The seller was an entity doing business as HMFA Houston Property Owner I LLC. Christopher Todd plans to rebrand the property as Cottage Living.

