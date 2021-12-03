Christopher Todd to Develop 316-Unit Single-Family Rental Community in Denton

DENTON, TEXAS — Christopher Todd Communities will develop a 316-unit single-family rental community in Denton. Homes will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and will range in size from 750 to 1,250 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a dog park. David Davidson Jr., Edward Bogel and Ryan Turner of Davidson & Bogel Real Estate brokered the sale of the land. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter, with the first move-ins slated for late 2023.