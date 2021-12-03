REBusinessOnline

Christopher Todd to Develop 316-Unit Single-Family Rental Community in Denton

Posted on by in Development, Single-Family Rental, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Christopher Todd Communities will develop a 316-unit single-family rental community in Denton. Homes will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and will range in size from 750 to 1,250 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a dog park. David Davidson Jr., Edward Bogel and Ryan Turner of Davidson & Bogel Real Estate brokered the sale of the land. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter, with the first move-ins slated for late 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  