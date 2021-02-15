CHRISTUS Health to Develop 400,000 SF Corporate Office Building in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — CHRISTUS Health, a faith-based healthcare provider, will develop a new 400,000-square-foot corporate office building that will be located on a 4.2-acre parcel within Irving’s Las Colinas district. BOKA Powell is designing the building, which is expected to be complete in 2023 and will include outdoor patios, conference rooms and large areas for collaboration. Fidelis Healthcare Partners represented CHRISTUS Health in its site selection and pre-development planning. CHRISTUS Health, which is already headquartered in Irving, has a real estate footprint comprising almost 350 services and facilities, including more than 60 hospitals and long-term care facilities and 175 clinics and outpatient centers.