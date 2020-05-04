Churchill Downs Approves $38.4M Gaming Facility in Metro Cincinnati Shopping Center

Posted on by in Development, Kentucky, Retail, Southeast

FLORENCE, KY. — Churchill Downs Inc. has approved the $38.4 million, 46,500-square-foot development of Turfway Park at Newport Plaza Shopping Center in Florence. The property is meant to offer a racing alternative while Turfway Park is under renovation. Completion is slated for fourth-quarter 2020. The new facility will offer a simulcast area including a separate VIP simulcast room, a 17,000-square-foot gaming floor with 500 historical racing machines and a bar. The facility will provide approximately 70 full-time jobs. The property is situated three miles southeast of downtown Cincinnati at 14 miles east of Turfway Park.