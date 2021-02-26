REBusinessOnline

Churchill Downs to Sell Arlington International Racecourse in Suburban Chicago

The 326-acre site presents a redevelopment opportunity.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Churchill Downs Inc. has listed the current home of Arlington International Racecourse for sale. The 326-acre site is located at the northwest corner of Euclid Avenue and Wilke Road in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago. Tony Gange and Matt Ishikawa of CBRE are marketing the property. The infill site presents a redevelopment opportunity to support a variety of uses, according to CBRE. The property provides direct access to transit, with a Metra commuter rail stop and convenient highway access at Route 53. Arlington International Racecourse has a 93-year history of thoroughbred horse racing. Louisville, Ky.-based Churchill Downs has owned the track since 2000.

