Churchill Forge Acquires 352-Unit Clusters Apartments in Midland, Texas

MIDLAND, TEXAS — Churchill Forge Properties has acquired The Clusters, a 352-unit apartment community located in the West Texas city of Midland. Built on 14 acres in 1982, The Clusters offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as multiple pools, a fitness center, sport courts, walking trails and a clubhouse. An out-of-state partnership sold the property to Churchill Forge for an undisclosed price. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), along with Tommy Lovell III and Richard Robson of IPA parent company Marcus & Millichap, represented both parties in the deal.