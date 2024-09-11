Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentLoansLouisianaMultifamilySoutheast

Churchill Stateside Closes $47.7M Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Project in Lake Charles, Louisiana

by John Nelson

LAKE CHARLES, LA. — Churchill Stateside Group LLC has closed $47.7 million in construction financing for Deerwood Apartments, a new 144-unit affordable housing development in Lake Charles, a city in western Louisiana. Once complete, the property will feature 18 one-bedroom units, 84 two-bedroom apartments and 42 three-bedroom units that will cater to families. The construction timeline and developer/sponsor were not disclosed.

The financing package included $21.5 million of short-term, tax-exempt bonds through Churchill Stateside Securities LLC; a $20.8 million construction loan via Churchill Mortgage Construction LLC; a $4.8 million forward tax-exempt permanent loan commitment; and a $600,000 Equitable Recovery Program loan commitment through Churchill Mortgage Investment LLC. The Clearwater, Fla.-based financial services company utilized its PUBLIC-TEL loan program to facilitate the financing.

You may also like

Patterson Arranges Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in...

Extended Stay Suites America Opens 100-Room Hotel in...

TruCore Purchases 96,000 SF Industrial Facility in Birmingham

CenterSquare Buys 43,044 SF Retail Center in Charlotte

Largo Capital Arranges $11.6M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

MassDevelopment Provides $7.5M Bond Financing for Affordable Housing...

Michaels, Brinshore Receive Approval from Chicago Plan Commission...

National Cattle Congress to Redevelop Historic Fair Grounds...

Hunt Capital Partners Provides $13M in LIHTC Financing...