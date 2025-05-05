Monday, May 5, 2025
Churchill Stateside Group Provides $7.9M in Construction Financing for Ohio Senior Living Project

by Kristin Harlow

LANCASTER, OHIO — Churchill Stateside Group LLC, a real estate and renewable energy financial services company, has provided a $7.9 million forward-committed permanent loan for The Reserve at Hunter Trace, a 95-unit affordable senior living development in Lancaster, about 30 miles southeast of Columbus. The financing, provided by Churchill Mortgage Investment LLC, supports the development of the three-story building. All units will be income-restricted at 60 percent of the area median income. Construction is slated for completion in 2026. The loan features a 40-year amortization and three years of interest-only payments after stabilization.

