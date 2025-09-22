Churchill Stateside Provides $11M Construction Loan for Seniors Housing Adaptive Reuse Project in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Churchill Stateside Group LLC has closed an $11 million construction loan for Canal Crossing, a 49-unit affordable seniors housing development in New Orleans. Churchill Stateside provided the tax-exempt loan through Churchill Mortgage Construction LLC. The project, which is being financed in part with low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC), is an adaptive reuse of a historic building at 2640 Canal St. and will be reserved for households age 55 and older.

Canal Crossing will feature three units reserved for households earning 30 percent of the area median income (AMI), eight units at 50 percent AMI, 24 units at 60 percent AMI and 14 units at 70 percent AMI. The developer and other details of Canal Crossing were not disclosed.