CI US Holdings Signs 50,000 SF Office Lease at 101 Park Avenue in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — CI US Holdings, a Canadian wealth management firm, has signed a 50,000-square-foot office lease at 101 Park Avenue, a 1.3 million-square-foot building in Midtown Manhattan. John Cefaly and Nicholas Dysenchuck of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, H.J. Kalikow & Co., in the lease negotiations. Mark Robbins and Evan Foley of Avison Young, along with Mitti Liebersohn of Savills, represented the tenant. Other users that have recently committed to 101 Park Avenue include Incline Equity Partners (18,000 square feet) and Five Iron Golf (30,000 square feet).

