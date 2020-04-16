CIA Services to Build, Occupy 10,000 SF Office Property in Metro Houston
HUMBLE, TEXAS — CIA Services Inc., which provides community management services to property owners and homeowner associations, has acquired land in the northern Houston suburb of Humble to build a 10,000-square-foot office property. CIA Services will occupy the property as its third location in the Houston area. Dan Boyles and Liz Westcott-Brown of NAI Partners represented CIA Services in the land acquisition. Tom Condon Jr. of Colliers International represented the seller.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.