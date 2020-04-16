CIA Services to Build, Occupy 10,000 SF Office Property in Metro Houston

HUMBLE, TEXAS — CIA Services Inc., which provides community management services to property owners and homeowner associations, has acquired land in the northern Houston suburb of Humble to build a 10,000-square-foot office property. CIA Services will occupy the property as its third location in the Houston area. Dan Boyles and Liz Westcott-Brown of NAI Partners represented CIA Services in the land acquisition. Tom Condon Jr. of Colliers International represented the seller.