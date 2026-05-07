Cica-Huntek Chemical Technology Buys 25,880 SF Industrial Building in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Cica-Huntek Chemical Technology USA Corp. has acquired a freestanding industrial building, located at 1654 W. Knudsen Drive in Phoenix, from AMDVI LLC for $8 million. Michael Kitlica and John Pompey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the deal.

The site includes a 25,880-square-foot industrial building on 1.5 acres of land. Cica-Huntek will use the property to expand its U.S. operations and strengthen its ability to serve the rapidly growing semiconductor ecosystem in North Phoenix, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). The property offers a functional industrial layout well-suited for manufacturing, assembly and distribution operations.

The asset’s location provides convenient access to major transportation routes and places Cica-Huntek within a rapid expanding cluster of semiconductor and advanced manufacturing companies.