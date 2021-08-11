REBusinessOnline

Cicada Capital, Eightfold Purchase Clark Tower Office Building, Restaurant Outparcel in East Memphis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Restaurant, Southeast, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Cicada Capital Partners, in partnership with Eightfold Real Estate Capital LP, has purchased Clark Tower, a 34-story, 653,614-square-foot office tower located at 5100 Poplar Ave. in Memphis. The transaction included an adjacent 5,647-square-foot restaurant outparcel located at 5110 Poplar Ave. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

Built in 1973, Clark Tower is East Memphis’ tallest building, according to the Memphis Business Journal. Cicada Capital plans to make capital investments on the property, including upgrades to the interior and exterior portions of the building and upgraded amenities. The property is located inside the Interstate 240 loop.

Avison Young will provide property management and leasing advisory services on behalf of the new ownership. John Lamberson Jr. and Terry Radford of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

