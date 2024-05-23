Thursday, May 23, 2024
Development Illinois Midwest Retail

Cicero Construction Completes Build-out of Third Chicagoland HOTWORX Fitness Studio

by Kristin Harlow

ELMHURST, ILL. — Cicero Construction Group has completed the build-out of a third HOTWORX fitness studio in metro Chicago. The newest studio is located at 100 N. Addison Ave. in Elmhurst. Previously, Cicero renovated spaces in Chicago’s River North neighborhood and in Naperville. Cicero’s scope of work at the Elmhurst facility included installing mechanicals, drywall, paint, flooring and the building of bathrooms and a lobby. The team also installed infrared saunas and an expansive list of exercise systems.

Like the River North and Naperville locations, the Elmhurst studio is open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It offers members a variety of virtual-instructed 30-minute Isometric (ISO) and 15-minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts inside infrared saunas. Semi-private sessions include Yoga, Pilates, ISO, Barre, Core, Buns, Cycle and Thunder Row.

