Cicero Construction Group Completes Renovation of 56-Room Boutique Hotel in Boston

BOSTON — Illinois-based general contractor Cicero Construction Group has completed the renovation of the Staypineapple Boston, a 56-room boutique hotel in the city’s South End neighborhood. The project included a rebranding of the hotel, formerly known as the Chandler Inn, as part of Seattle-based Staypineapple chain, which purchased the property in February 2018. Renovations delivered upgraded beds and bathrooms to rooms, as well as new flooring, paint, wall coverings and other interior improvements to the lobby, hallways and common areas.