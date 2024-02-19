Cicero Construction Group Underway on Renovation of Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WIS. — Cicero Construction Group is underway on the renovation of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Green Bay East hotel. Completion is slated for June. The Wolf family, which owns and operates the hotel, is a second-generation family-owned business. The renovation project will include the hotel’s 80 guest rooms, the lobby area with registration desk, business center, Express Shop market, indoor pool and spa, Express Start breakfast bar and fitness center. Cicero will also fully revitalize the hotel’s public bathrooms, back-of-house laundry operations, meeting room, stairwells, corridors, offices, vestibule and elevator lobbies. In guest rooms, Cicero will install new carpeting, window treatments, furnishings and bedding along with updated color palettes on walls and ceilings. Guest bathrooms will be outfitted with new fixtures, tub-to-shower conversions and mirrors with built-in lighting.