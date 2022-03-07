REBusinessOnline

Cielo Property Group Reveals New Plans, Name for 46-Story Office Tower in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Perennial-Austin

Cielo Property Group plans to break ground on Perennial, a 46-story office tower, this summer.

AUSTIN — Cielo Property Group has revealed updated plans for its 46-story office tower in downtown Austin. With site plan approval now in place, the locally based developer has announced that the groundbreaking will occur this summer and that the 750,000-square-foot building will be branded Perennial. Cielo acquired the site, which comprises the southern end of a full city block, in phases over the last two years. Perennial represents the first phase of a larger development that was initially planned to feature a second office tower on the north end of the block. Cielo has since pivoted and is now formulating plans for a residential/hotel tower for that component of the site.

 

 

 

 

