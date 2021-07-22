Cielo Property Group to Develop 750,000 SF Office Project in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Cielo Property Group has acquired the second half of a city block that near Frost Bank Tower in downtown Austin with plans to build a 750,000-square-foot office tower. The project represents the first phase of a larger development that could ultimately consist of two adjacent high-rise office buildings totaling 1.6 million square feet. Cielo acquired the 0.8-acre site at the southern end of the block for an undisclosed price following its purchase of the northern end of the block in early 2020. The Austin-based developer is still mulling plans for the north end, which can accommodate up o 886,200 square feet.