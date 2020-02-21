Ciena Healthcare Opens $23M Skilled Nursing Facility in Detroit

DETROIT — Ciena Healthcare has opened Regency at Chene, a $23 million rehabilitation and skilled nursing center located at 2295 E. Vernor Highway in Detroit. The property includes 46 private suites, 55 semi-private suites and four bariatric suites. Each has a private bathroom. Amenities include three dining rooms, lounges, a café, library, beauty shop and salon. More than 200 full-time and part-time employees will work at the 93,652-square-foot facility.