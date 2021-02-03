REBusinessOnline

CIM Core Real Estate Fund Added to NCREIF’s NFI-ODCE Index

LOS ANGELES — CIM Group, a Los Angeles-based real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer, has announced that its open-end core real estate fund has been added to the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries’ (NCREIF) Open-End Diversified Core Equity Index (NFI-ODCE).

The fund’s inclusion started during fourth-quarter 2020.

Launched on Dec. 31, 1977, the NFI-ODCE is a capitalization-weighted, gross of fee, time-weighted return index. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the index consisted of 26 funds, totaling $209 billion of net real estate assets.

According to NCREIF, the term diversified core equity style typically reflects lower risk investment strategies utilizing low leverage and generally represented by equity ownership position in stable U.S. operating properties diversified across regions and property types.

