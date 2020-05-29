CIM Group Acquires 1.1 MSF Junction 20/35 Logistics Center in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based CIM Group has acquired Junction 20/35, a 1.1 million-square-foot logistics center located at 7550 Oak Grove Road in south Fort Worth The property was built in 1989 and has been renovated several times over the years, most recently in 2018 to include freezer and cold storage space. The sale also included an adjacent 14.4-acre parcel. The seller was not disclosed.