CIM Group Acquires 276,183 SF Industrial Facility in Goodyear, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — CIM Group has purchased Goodyear Airport 85, a recently completed industrial building adjacent to the Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located at 1685 S. Litchfield Road, the 276,183-square-foot Goodyear Airport 85 is a rear-load industrial facility with 36-foot clear heights, 48 exterior dock doors and ample car, trailer and bicycle parking.