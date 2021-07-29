CIM Group Acquires 301-Unit Vale at The Parks Apartments in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — CIM Group has acquired The Vale at The Parks, a newly constructed, mixed-use apartment development in Washington, D.C. The project features 301 apartment units, 18,269 square feet of ground floor commercial space and 316 parking stalls. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

Located at 6800 Georgia Ave. NW, The Vale offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a fitness center, indoor and outdoor yoga studio, club room, bike parking, courtyard with cabanas and a saltwater pool.

Primrose Schools, an accredited early education and childcare center, has leased 16,576 square feet of commercial space at The Vale.

The Vale is the first new construction multifamily rental building at The Parks at Walter Reed, a 66-acre mixed-use redevelopment of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center. At full buildout, the 3.1 million-square-foot development will feature 190,000 square feet of retail space; 325,000 square feet of office, medical and educational uses; 20,000 square feet of creative and cultural uses; and a hotel/conference center. Residential options will include more than 2,200 condominiums, townhomes and apartments. A joint venture of Hines, Urban Atlantic and Triden Development developed The Vale at The Parks and The Parks at Walter Reed.