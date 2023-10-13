Friday, October 13, 2023
Onyx183-Austin
Onyx183 in Austin totals 390 units. The property was built in 1995.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

CIM Group Acquires 390-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based CIM Group, in partnership with an undisclosed entity, has acquire Onyx183, a 390-unit apartment community in northwest Austin’s Parmer Corridor. Built on 21 acres in 1995, the recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and tile backsplashes. Amenities include two pools, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a pet park and spa, fitness center and a resident clubhouse. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

