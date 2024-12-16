Monday, December 16, 2024
Located along La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles, District La Brea is a collection of adjacent retail buildings offering a total of 82,210 square feet of commercial space.
CIM Group Purchases 82,210 SF District La Brea Retail Property in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — CIM Group, through CIM Real Assets & Credit Fund, has purchased District La Brea, a collection of adjacent retail and commercial buildings along La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition includes approximately 82,210 square feet of commercial space and 171 parking stalls, including a three-story parking structure. Current tenants include Acr’Teryx, Stone Island, Undefeated, Market, Garrett Leight, Schott NYC, Sycamore Kitchen, Burrow, Interior Define, AETHER Apparel and SUGARFISH by Sushi Nozawa.

Located on La Brea Avenue between 1st and 2nd streets, the one-, two- and three-story buildings were organized and rebranded as District La Brea in 2013 with further development completed in 2017. The buildings are each architecturally distinct with storefronts in a variety of styles, including rustic red brick, gold scrollwork and modern glass and stone.  

