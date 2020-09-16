CIM Group Adds 495 New Hotel Rooms to Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Los Angeles-based CIM Group has completed Gallery Tower, an eight-story expansion at Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The 495-room Gallery Tower is the first new ground-up hotel constructed in more than 10 years in downtown Las Vegas, according to CIM.

Set to debut on Sept. 22, Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino will now offer guests a total of 1,124 rooms in an assortment of configurations, including three new 1,500-square-foot penthouse suites. The hotel and casino property spans two full city blocks between Casino Center Boulevard and North Fourth Street, and East Ogden and East Stewart avenues.

The 250,000-square-foot Gallery Tower features Downtown Grand’s industrial chic aesthetic and derives its name from the property’s art collection, featuring works by local and national artists. Gallery Tower guests have direct access to Downtown Grand’s rooftop pool deck and the hotel’s ground-floor casino, dining and entertainment venues.

CIM Group redeveloped and repositioned Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino to offer a boutique hotel experience when the property opened in 2013.