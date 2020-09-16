REBusinessOnline

CIM Group Adds 495 New Hotel Rooms to Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Nevada, Western

LAS VEGAS — Los Angeles-based CIM Group has completed Gallery Tower, an eight-story expansion at Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The 495-room Gallery Tower is the first new ground-up hotel constructed in more than 10 years in downtown Las Vegas, according to CIM.

Set to debut on Sept. 22, Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino will now offer guests a total of 1,124 rooms in an assortment of configurations, including three new 1,500-square-foot penthouse suites. The hotel and casino property spans two full city blocks between Casino Center Boulevard and North Fourth Street, and East Ogden and East Stewart avenues.

The 250,000-square-foot Gallery Tower features Downtown Grand’s industrial chic aesthetic and derives its name from the property’s art collection, featuring works by local and national artists. Gallery Tower guests have direct access to Downtown Grand’s rooftop pool deck and the hotel’s ground-floor casino, dining and entertainment venues.

CIM Group redeveloped and repositioned Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino to offer a boutique hotel experience when the property opened in 2013.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  