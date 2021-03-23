REBusinessOnline

CIM Group Arranges $89M Construction Loan for AMCAL’s Bayview Apartment Building in Northern California

EMERYVILLE, CALIF. — CIM Group has closed an $89 million construction loan for AMCAL’s development of Bayview, a seven-story multifamily property in Emeryville.

Situated on 2.3 acres, Bayview will feature 186 units with studio, one-, two-, three-bedroom and townhome-style floor plans and 257 parking spaces. Community amenities will include a fitness center, co-working spaces, a clubhouse and an indoor/outdoor roof deck. Construction is slated to begin this month.

Bryan Gortikov of Gortikov Capital arranged the financing.

