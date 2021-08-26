CIM Group Buys 450,619 SF Industrial Building in Goodyear, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — CIM Group has purchased a newly constructed industrial building, located at 2250 S. Litchfield Road adjacent to Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The 450,619-square-foot, cross-dock facility features 36-foot clear heights, 190-foot truck courts and ample auto and trailer parking on a 29.2-acre site. Additionally, the property is the largest available site with rail access east of Loop 303.